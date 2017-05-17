Bloomfield HS softball team defeats West Orange to advance to ECT semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The fifth-seeded Bloomfield High School varsity softball team defeated 13th-seeded West Orange, 11-1, in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals May 16 at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South.

Ayana Andrade-Zygmunt went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs; Kristina Collins went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs; Jamell Quiles went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs and Kasey Coury went 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Bengals.

Lexi Corio fired a five-inning three-hitter with eight strikeouts.

The Bengals, who improved to a 15-9 record, will face top-seeded Mount St. Dominic in the ECT semifinals doubleheader at Ivy Hill Park in Newark at 7 p.m. The other semifinal pits third-seeded Cedar Grove against second-seeded West Essex at 5 p.m. The final is Saturday, May 20, at Ivy Hill Park at 7 p.m.

The Bengals won all three meetings with West Orange this season. The other two meetings were in Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division play.