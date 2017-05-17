Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team reaches ECT semifinals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The top-seeded and defending champion Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team defeated eighth-seeded Millburn, 25-19, 25-21, in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals on May 16 at BHS.

Kyle Barrow had six kills; Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 21 assists and six digs; Al-Samad Henderson had four kills and four blocks; Dan Chavez posted six kills and Zac Pekar notched three digs for the Bengals, who improved to a 19-3 record.

The Bengals will face fourth-seeded Belleville in the ECT semifinals doubleheader on May 18 at West Essex in North Caldwell at 7 p.m. The other semifinal pits second-seeded Livingston against third-seeded North 13th St. Tech.

The Bengals defeated Belleville in both meetings earlier this season.

The final is Saturday, May 20, at Livingston HS at 1 p.m.

The Bengals also will gear up for the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament. The third-seeded Bengals will host 14th-seeded West Caldwell Tech in the first round on May 23. The winner will face the winner between sixth-seeded Pope John and No. 11 seed Hackensack in the quarterfinals on May 25. The semifinals are May 31 and the final is June 2. The top seed is Wayne Valley. Lakeland is the No. 2 seed.