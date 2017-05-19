Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team will vie for second straight ECT title this Saturday vs. Livingston

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The top-seeded and defending champion Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team will face second-seeded Livingston in the Essex County Tournament championship on Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at Livingston in a rematch of last year’s ECT title match.

The Bengals defeated fourth-seeded Belleville, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, in the ECT semifinals doubleheader at West Essex in North Caldwell on May 18. Kyle Barrow had 12 kills and seven digs; Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 35 assists; Dan Chavez also had 12 kills; Al-Samad Henderson posted eight kills; Marc Mathieu had three kills and three blocks; Zac Pekar notched seven kills and Christian Voicu added three kills, three blocks and three digs for the Bengals, who improved to a 20-3 record.

Livingston defeated North 13th St. Tech in the other ECT semifinal to move to a 13-11 record.

The Bengals defeated Livingston in both meetings this season.

The Bengals also will gear up for the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament. The third-seeded Bengals will host 14th-seeded West Caldwell Tech in the first round on May 23. The winner will face the winner between sixth-seeded Pope John and No. 11 seed Hackensack in the quarterfinals on May 25. The semifinals are May 31 and the final is June 2. The top seed is Wayne Valley. Lakeland is the No. 2 seed.