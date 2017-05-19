Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Memorial to advance to section quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Jalia Santos went 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs to lead the sixth-seeded Bloomfield High School varsity softball team to a 17-2 win over 11th-seeded Memorial of West New York in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament, May 18, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South.

Ayana Andrade-Zygmunt, Kasey Coury, Jamell Quiles and Melissa Marte each two RBI; and Lexi Corio allowed five hits and two walks and struck out six for the win.

The Bengals, who improved to a 16-9 record, will host 14th-seeded Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on May 22. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Morris Knolls and No. 7 seed Randolph in the semifinals May 25.

The Bengals also will face top-seeded Mount St. Dominic in the Essex County Tournament semifinals doubleheader at Ivy Hill Park in Newark, tonight, May 19, at 7. The other semifinal pits No. 2 seed West Essex against No. 3 seed Cedar Grove. The final is Saturday, May 20, at Ivy Hill Park at 7 p.m.