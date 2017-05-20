Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats Columbia

.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team returned to its winning ways.

Danny Carter went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, four RBI and two runs and Kyle Tice had a single, drove in three runs and scored a run to lead the Bengals to a 12-7 win over Columbia, Friday, May 19, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

The Bengals snapped an eight-game losing streak and moved to a 6-18 record.

Ed Abplanalp went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, and a run; Vincent Torrisi and Craig Dittrich each went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run; and Jamir Ramos went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs. Kyle DiMatteo scattered eight hits, six runs, five earned, and one walk over six innings, striking out four, for the win.

The Bengals, seeded 16th, will visit top-seeded Randolph in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament Monday, May 22. The winner will face the winner of No. 9 seed Montclair and No. 8 seed Passaic County Tech in the quarterfinals May 25.