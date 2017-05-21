Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team fall short vs. Livingston in ECT final

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team gave a strong effort in its bid to win a second straight Essex County Tournament championship.

Unfortunately, the top-seeded Bengals came up short in the ECT final, falling to second-seeded Livingston on Saturday, May 20, at Livingston.

After losing the first set, 25-17, the Bengals won the second set, 25-16. But Livingston won the third and decisive set, 25-20, in a rematch of last year’s ECT final.

BHS, under head coach Louis Stevens, moved to a 20-4 record.

Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 22 assists and four blocks; Dan Chavez had 10 kills and two digs; Kyle Barrow had three kills and six digs; Al-Samad Henderson posted six kills and four blocks; Marc Mathieu notched four kills and three blocks; Zac Pekar recorded seven digs and Kcarmelo Samonte added three digs for the Bengals, who defeated Livingston in the two previous meetings this season.