Bloomfield HS track and field teams shine at Essex County meet title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams posted outstanding performances at the Essex County Championships, May 19-20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

The boys’ team finished an impressive sixth overall in the boys’ team standings among the 23 scoring teams.

Myles Toppin was the meet’s top jumper in leading the Bengals. Toppin, a senior, won both the long jump and triple jump at 21 feet-7 ½ inches and 45 feet, respectively. Toppin also took second in the high jump at 6-2 and placed eighth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.07.

Raja Zaman took sixth in the discus at 121-2 and Brandon Fernandes was sixth in the javelin at 152-6. Roshaun White was eighth in the 100-meter dash in 11.79; Jared Dockett was ninth in the 400-meter run in 50,76 and Adam Mahabub was 10th in the 1,600 in 4:26.57.

On the girls’ side, BHS finished 11th among the 21 scoring teams.

Aicha Naouai won the girls’ javelin at 115-10 to lead the Bengals. Kaela Edwards took fifth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.25 and seventh in the 100-meter dash in 13.37. In the pole vault, Anatalia Pena and Annie Bickmore tied for 10th at 7-6, each breaking the school record by six inches. Mackenzie Presume took seventh in the 800-meter run in 2:24.47. Grace Perrotta took ninth in the 3,200-meters in 12:24.83; Lanesha Rodriguez was ninth in the 110 hurdles in 1:10.12 and the girls’ 4-x-400-meter relay finished seventh in 4:20.18.

East Orange Campus won the boys’ team title for the third straight year. Montclair won the girls’ team title.

The BHS teams will gear up for the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state Championships, May 26-27, at Randolph.