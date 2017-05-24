Bloomfield HS softball team advances to section semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The sixth-seeded Bloomfield High School varsity softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat 14th-seeded Ridgewood, 3-2, in walk-off fashion in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on May 23 at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South.

Kasey Coury hit a bunt to score Jalia Santos for the tying run. Lexi Corio hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Jamell Quiles for the game-winning run.

Quiles finished 2-for-3 with a triple. Corio was the winning pitcher as she struck out four and walked two.

The Bengals, who improved to a 17-10 record, will visit second-seeded Morris Knolls in the semifinals on May 25 in Denville. The other semifinal pits fourth-seeded Kearny at top-seeded Fair Lawn. The final is May 30.