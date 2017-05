BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The 16th-seeded Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team fell at top-seeded Randolph, 6-2, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament May 23.

Craig Dittrich had a double and an RBI and Edward Abplanalp had a hit and an RBI for the Bengals, who scored both their runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut it to 5-2. Danny Carter went 1-for-3 for BHS, who moved to a 6-19 record.