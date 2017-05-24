Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team advances in state tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The third-seeded Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team rallied to beat West Caldwell Tech, 27-29, 25-17, 25-20, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament May 23 at BHS.

Kyle Barrow had 14 kills and eight digs; Al-Samad Henderson and Dan Chavez each had nine digs; Menkare Fleming Gawthney had eight kills; Jayson Lopez had 24 assists and six digs; Zac Pekar had five digs and Kcarmelo Samonte had 20 assists for the Bengals, who improved to a 21-4 record and will host sixth-seeded Pope John in the quarterfinals May 25. The winner will face the winner between seventh-seeded Vernon and second-seeded Lakeland in the semifinals May 31.