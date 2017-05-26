Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team advances to North Section 1 state tourney semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The third-seeded Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team rallied to defeat sixth-seeded Pope John, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament on May 25 at BHS.

Kyle Barrow had 15 kills and 10 digs; Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 36 assists and five digs; Dan Chavez recorded six kills and eight digs; Al-Samad Henderson notched nine kills and three blocks; Marc Mathieu had 10 kills; Zac Pekar had eight digs; and Christian Voicu had four digs for the Bengals, who improved to a 22-4 record.

BHS will visit second-seeded Lakeland in the semifinals May 31. The other semifinal pits fourth-seeded Fair Lawn at top-seeded Wayne Valley. The final is June 2.