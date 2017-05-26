Bloomfield HS senior Adam Mahabub earns Best Teammate Award

Bloomfield High School senior Adam Mahabub has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Adam, along with 29 student-athletes from schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recognized during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. He is captain of the spring track team and also competed with the winter track and cross-country squads. Bloomfield Bengals coaches selected Adam because of his team dedication, work ethic, leadership and ability to motivate teammates.

Shown in the photo from left to right are Montclair State University’s Beth Gottung, guest speaker at the awards event and a former MSU field hockey coach; Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen; Bloomfield H.S. Best Teammate Adam Mahabub; Investors Bank Sr. V.P. & Regional Manager Robert Zajac and Bloomfield Manager Catherine Samarati.

Photo by Steve Hockstein