Bloomfield HS softball team falls to Morris Knolls in 10 innings in section semifinals to end inspiring season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity softball team certainly opened many people’s eyes late in the season.

Indeed, the young Bengals will be a team to watch for next season, after making strong runs in the county and state tournaments.

The sixth-seeded Bengals gave a solid Morris Knolls team all it can handle in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. But second-seeded Morris Knolls, down to their final three outs, rallied with two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Bloomfield, 5-4, in a thrilling walk-off game in the semifinals May 25 in Denville.

Head coach Bob Mayer’s Bengals finished their inspiring season with a 17-11 record.

Morris Knolls broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-run homer. The Bengals answered with three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. Morris Knolls responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie it 3-3.

The game went into extra innings. In the top of the 10th, junior Ayana Andrade-Zygmunt hit a RBI sacrifice fly to give the Bengals a 4-3 lead. But Morris Knolls rallied in the bottom of the 10th for the win.

Andrade-Zymunt also had an RBI single in the fifth inning.

One week earlier, the fifth-seeded Bengals lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to top-seeded and eventual champion Mount Saint Dominic Academy in the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals will miss graduating seniors Jalia Santos and Kasey Coury, but return a strong junior class, along with freshmen Lexi Corio, Jamell Quiles and Katie Bretz. Corio, the team’s No. 1 pitcher, emerged as one of the top hurlers in the area. Among the key juniors, along with Andrade-Zygmunt, are Kristina Collins, Rachel Jones, Melissa Marte, Desiree Ramos, Rachelle Ramirez, and Kim Zapata. Other seniors were Giana Lopez, Megan Rumph, and Ashley Montijo.