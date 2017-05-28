Bloomfield HS track and field teams boast winners at section meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Myles Toppin, Kaela Edwards and Aicha Naouai won individual events to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1,Group 4 state Championships at Randolph HS, May 26-27.

Toppin, a senior, won the triple jump at 47 feet- ¼ inches to lead the BHS boys. Toppin also took third in both the high jump at 6-4 and the long jump at 21-8 ¼.

Edwards, a junior,won the girls’ 100-meter hurdles in 15.05. Edwards also took fourth in the 200-meter dash in 26.58 and sixth in the 100-meter dash in 13.03.

Naouai, a junior, won the girls’ javelin with a throw of 118-7.

The BHS boys’ team also had other top six finishes. Jared Dockett, a senior, took sixth in the 400-meter dash in 50.84. La’Shan White, a junior, took third in the 400 hurdles in 56.18. The 4-x-400-meter relay took second in 3:24.19. Brandon Fernandes, a senior, finished second in the javelin at 165-4.

Also for the BHS girls, Mackenzie Prezume, a junior, took fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.55 and the 4-x-400 relay took sixth in 4:09.00.

The BHS teams each finished sixth in their respective team standings. Ridgewood won the boys’ team title among the 18 scoring teams and Randolph won the girls’ team title among the 17 scoring teams.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships at Egg Harbor, June 2-3.