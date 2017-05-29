Bloomfield HS athletes honor fallen Military with “MURPH” workout

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Fifty-five Bloomfield High School student-athletes volunteered to do a “MURPH” workout to honor fallen American Military last week.

Each student and many faculty donated $10, all of which will be given to Troopers Assisting Troopers program (helping those returning home from combat). At the conclusion of the workout, the athletes walked down to Vietnam/Korean War monument to pay respects. “Special thanks to Lieutenant Steve Cawley, a retired NJSP and BHS alum, Class of 1979, for the work you do with this group,” said BHS head football coach Mike Carter.