Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team falls in Section state semifinals; ends fantastic 22-5 season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team enjoyed another terrifc season.

The third-seeded Bengals reached the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament semifinals, losing at second-seeded Lakeland, 25-16, 25-17, in Wanaque, May 31.

Kyle Barrow, a junior, had seven kills and three digs; senior setter Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 11 assists and two digs; senior middle hitter Al-Samad Henderson had two kills and three blocks and junior defensive specialist/right side hitter Kcarmelo Samonte added three digs for the Bengals, who finished the season with a stellar 22-5 record.

It marked the second straight year the Bengals were North Jersey Section 1 state tournament semifinalists. Last year, they lost to Wayne Valley.

The Bengals, under longtime head coach Louis Stevens, won the Super Essex Conference-American Division title and were Essex County Tournament runner-ups this season, losing to Livingston in the final. Last year, the Bengals won the ECT title before finishing with a 25-4 mark.