Rutgers University baseball star Mike Carter Jr. voted Third Team All-Big 10 Conference

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School alum Mike Carter Jr. was one of three Rutgers University baseball players who were voted Third Team All-Big 10 Conference this season.

Starting 23 games at first base, 15 at designated hitter, 13 in left field and two in center field, Carter earned All-Big Ten status as a utility player. He finished the season tied for third in the conference with 72 hits, one off the pace, while sitting 11th with 101 total bases and tied for 14th with a .329 average. The two-time captain hit .440 in 30 non-conference games, as the Scarlet Knights played the 31st-toughest schedule in the nation. Also, the senior led the team with 33 RBIs, 14 doubles and 20 multiple-hit games, adding 37 runs scored and five homers with a .397 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage. He had a 5-for-5 performance in RU’s school-record 28-run outburst at Lafayette.

This is the second postseason league honor for Carter, who was named Third Team All-American Athletic Conference in 2014. He collected 210 career hits, 115 runs, 99 RBIs and 28 stolen bases over 179 games.

Carter, who bats and throws left-handed, is the BHS baseball all-time hits leader with 152 hits. He is the son of BHS head football coach Mike Carter.

The other two Rutgers players honored on the All-Big 10 Third Team are junior Chris Folinusz and sophomore Nick Matera. The three selections are the most for the Scarlet Knights in a season since joining the Big Ten in 2015. In addition, fifth-year senior Max Herrmann merited the team’s Sportsmanship Award from the league.