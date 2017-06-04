Bloomfield HS track and field star Myles Toppin soars at Group 4 state meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School senior track and field standout Myles Toppin finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump at the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships, June 2-3, at Egg Harbor.

Toppin leaped 45 feet-9 ½ inches in the triple jump and 22-7 in the long jump. As a result, Toppin automatically qualified for the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions in those events. The Meet of Champions consists of the top six finishers in each event, plus wild-card berths.

Toppin also took seventh in the high jump at 6-4.

The Group meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets held the previous weekend.

Other BHS athletes fared well at the Group meet. On the boys’ side, Jared Dockett took 20th in the 400-meter dash in 51.35. La’Shan White took 18th in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 56.64. Brandon Fernandes placed 16th in the javelin at 146-3. The 4-x-400-meter relay team took 13th in 3:24.27.

On the girls’ side, Kaela Edwards finished seventh in the 100-meter high hurdles in 15.58 and took 18th in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in 12.89. Mackenzie Prezume took 19th in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.12. Aicha Naouai was 23rd in the javelin at 94-5. The 4-x-400-meter relay took 20th in 4:08.44.

The Meet of Champions will be held June 10 at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus.