Bloomfield HS football players to participate in Robeson Classic on June 15

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School’s Carlos Afful, Menkare Fleming and Ron Vincent have been selected to participate in the 24th annual Paul Robeson High School Football All-Star Classic on Thursday, June 15, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The game features graduating seniors. The East squad will consist of Essex and Hudson counties. The West squad consists of Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties.

Afful is a linebacker; Fleming is a defensive back; and Vincent is a defensive lineman.

BHS head coach Mike Carter is the general manager of the East team.

  

