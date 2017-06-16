Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team spikes way to stellar season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team enjoyed a stellar season.

The Bengals, under head coach Louis Stevens, won the Super Essex Conference-American Division championship, finished as Essex County Tournament runner-ups; and advanced to the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 tournament semifinals before finishing with an impressive 22-5 record.

The Bengals started the season 14-0 before falling to Southern for their first loss. Southern went on to win the NJSIAA state Tournament of Champions title.

BHS, the No. 1 seed, faced second-seeded Livingston in the ECT championship game, looking to win its second straight ECT title. But Livingston prevailed in three sets, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20.

The third-seeded Bengals then reached the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament semifinals for the second straight year, but lost to second-seeded Lakeland to finish the season.

The Bengals featured six players who earned All-SEC-American Division honors. They include:

First Team

Al-Samad Henderson

Dan Chavez

Jose Bruno-Maldonado

Second Team

Zachary Pekar

Kyle Barrow

Honorable Mention

Marc Mathieu

Henderson, a senior middle hitter, posted 156 kills and 56 blocks for the season.

Chavez, a junior left side hitter, led the team in kills with 208 and added 87 digs, 21 aces, 16 blocks and 14 assists.

Bruno-Maldonado, a senior setter, had a team-high 639 assists to go along with 98 digs, 31 aces, 15 blocks and 14 kills.

Barrow, a junior left side hitter, had a steady season with 178 kills, 129 digs, 29 aces, 22 blocks and 12 assists.

Mathieu, a senior middle hitter, notched 62 kills, 50 blocks, 27 digs and 20 aces.

Other contributors for the Bengals were senior middle hitter Romello Faircloth (43 kills, 15 blocks); senior right side hitter Menkare Fleming-Gawthney (93 kills, 39 blocks, 21 digs); sophomore Jayson Lopez (26 assists); junior defensive specialist/right side hitter Kcarmelo Samonte (27 digs, 22 assists), junior middle hitter Dante Thomas (7 digs); sophomore right side hitter Christian Voicu (15 kills, 12 digs, 6 blocks); junior defensive specialist/right side hitter Tommy Carleo (27 digs); and junior left side hitter Dontay Martinez (10 kills, 4 blocks).