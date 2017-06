This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Linebacker Carlos Afful, defensive backs Kevone Hall and Menkare Fleming, defensive lineman Ron Vincent and offensive lineman Al-Samad Henderson represented Bloomfield High School in the 24th annual Robeson High School All-Star Football Game on June 15 at Paul Robeson High School in East Orange. The game featured graduating seniors. The West team (Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties)  defeated the East team (Essex and Hudson) by a score of 15-7 in overtime.