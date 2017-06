Bloomfield HS Summer Boys Basketball Summer League tips off

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The annual Bloomfield High School Boys Basketball Summer League began June 19 and will continue through July 27.

The league consists of 21 teams:

Bloomfield

West Orange

Morristown-Beard

University

North 13th St. Tech

West Side

Clifton

Montclair Kimberley Academy

Glen Ridge

Belleville

Millburn

Seton Hall Prep

Nutley

West Caldwell Tech

Cedar Grove

West Essex

Brearley

Caldwell

Kearny

Verona

Elizabeth

Monday, June 26

Millburn vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Brearley, 5 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. Brearley, 6 p.m.

Kearny vs. West Caldwell Tech, 7 p.m.

MKA vs. SHP, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

Mo.-Beard vs. West Side, 5 p.m.

Verona vs. WCT, 5 p.m.

Nutley vs. Cedar Grove, 6 p.m.

Belleville vs. Caldwell, 6 p.m.

West Orange vs.Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

WCT vs. Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Caldwell vs. West Essex, 8 p.m.

Nutley vs. Elizabeth, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

University vs. West Side, 5 p.m.

Nutley vs. WCT, 6 p.m.

Belleville vs. Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

MKA vs. Glen Ridge, 7 p.m.

Kearny vs. West Orange, 8 p.m.

WCT vs. Caldwell, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

University vs. SHP, 5 p.m.

West Side vs. MKA, 6 p.m.

SHP vs. Brearley, 7 p.m.

Clifton vs. Glen Ridge, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Belleville vs. SHP, 5 p.m.

West Side vs. MKA, 6 p.m.

SHP vs. Brearley, 7 p.m.

Clifton vs. Glen Ridge, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Elizabeth vs. Millburn, 5 p.m.

Mo.-Beard vs. University, 6 p.m.

Nutley vs. Brearley, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth vs. North 13th St. Tech, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Cedar Grove vs. Bloomfield, 5 p.m.

MKA vs. West Essex, 6 p.m.

Cedar Grove vs. Verona, 7 p.m.

Millburn vs. Verona, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Elizabeth vs. West Side, 5 p.m.

North 13th St. Tech vs. Bloomfield, 6 p.m.

University vs. Belleville, 6 p.m.

West Orange vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Belleville vs. Millburn, 7 p.m.

Caldwell vs. SHP, 8 p.m.

Mo.-Beard vs. North 13th St. Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Bloomfield vs. MKA, 4 p.m.

Kearny vs. Nutley, 5 p.m.

Elizabeth vs. Glen Ridge, 5 p.m.

MKA vs. Brearley, 7 p.m.

WCT vs. Brearley, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

West Orange vs. Glen Ridge, 5 p.m.

Nutley vs. Clifton, 5 p.m.

SHP vs. West Essex, 6 p.m.

Mo.-Beard vs. Verona, 7 p.m.

North 13th St. Tech vs. Caldwell, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 17

University vs. Clifton, 4 p.m.

Kearny vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

MKA vs. Millburn, 5 p.m.

Kearny vs. Millburn, 6 p.m.

Verona vs. SHP, 7 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. North 13th St. Tech, 7 p.m.

West Essex vs. Brearley, 8 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Cedar Grove, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Bloomfield vs. Brearley, 4 p.m.

West Orange vs. University, 5 p.m.

Mo.-Beard vs. Millburn, 6 p.m.

Belleville vs. Clifton, 7 p.m.

North 13th St. Tech vs. Belleville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Bloomfield vs. MKA, 4 p.m.

Bloomfield vs. West Side, 5 p.m.

MKA vs. Clifton, 6 p.m.

Cedar Grove vs. Brearley, 7 p.m.

WCT vs. West Essex, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Verona vs. West Side, 4 p.m.

Clifton vs. West Essex, 5 p.m.

Kearny vs. SHP, 6 p.m.

West Orange vs. Clifton, 7 p.m.

Mo.-Beard vs. Elizabeth, 8 p.m.

Playoffs, July 24-27