Bloomfield Bengals Alumni Football Camp, in seventh year, inspires youngsters

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School football family is a tight-night group.

The Bengal alums always care about giving back to the Bloomfield community, with their main goal of inspiring young children. Those youngsters look up to those former BHS players, hoping to one day follow in their footsteps, on and off the field.

That was certainly demonstrated on a sunny day at Foley Field during the seventh annual Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp on June 24.

The free camp featured Bloomfield youth entering grades 4-9. The camp is directed by its founder, Anthony Lambo, a 1996 BHS graduate and All-State offensive lineman who played at Virginia Tech and signed with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

The camp instructors included about 15 former BHS players, who are current and former Division I, II, and III collegiate players and coaches and NFL, NFL Europe, CFL and AFL players/Coaches.

Wearing NFL PLAY60 t-shirts, the students honed their football skills and fundamentals through fun-filled drills and activities, learning the aspects of the game, such as throwing, catching, running, blocking and tackling. The camp also included current BHS players who were working out on the field. BHS head coach Mike Carter, who coached many of the BHS alumni at the camp, also was at the camp. Carter, a 1979 BHS graduate, will enter his 27th year as the Bengals head coach.

Robert Brickens, BHS Class of 2006, takes great joy in being an instructor. “Giving back to these kids is a great thing,” said Brickens, who will graduate from the police academy. Brickens also mentioned that coach Carter has been a big influence and mentor to him.

The campers, indeed, had a great time at the camp.

“I love football,” said 13-year-old Carlos Armester, who wil enter the eighth grade. “I lets me be me.” Carlos is a Philadelphia Eagles fan who looks up to Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

“It feels good to play the sport that I love,” said Nicholas Alvarado, a 13-year-old Houston Texans fan who will enter the eighth grade.