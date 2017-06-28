Norton’s Insurance captures Bloomfield National Little League championship

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Norton’s Insurance won the Bloomfield National Little League championship after going 2-9-1 in the regular season. As the lowest seek, they got hot in the playoffs, winning four straight games. The final game was won on a walk-off home run blast by Jalen LaVan. The players on the team are Joseph Cantalupo, Jack Leard, James Orosz, Michael Rosamilia, Ethan Jara, Justin Nunez, Owen Zajkowski, Jalen LaVan, Halen Wright, Matt Lesko, and John Puente.