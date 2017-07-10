Bloomfield HS 2017 graduate Brandon Fernandes competes in 39th annual Phil Simms North-South All-Star Classic

Brandon Fernandes runs into the end zone during the road win over North Bergen last fall. Photo by Jerry Simon.

Bloomfield High School 2017 graduate Brandon Fernandes represented Bloomfield in the 39th annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School All-Star Football Classic held at Kean University on June 26.

Fernandes played outside linebacker and safety in the game. The South won, 30-22, and leads the all-time series, 19-17-2.

Fernandes recently completed an outstanding athletic career at BHS in football and track and field. Last fall, he rushed for 700 yards and 20 touchdowns on 126 carries as a running back and was named First Team Offense on the All-North Jersey Super Football Conference-Liberty Blue Division, helping the Bengals to a 7-3 playoff season. Fernandes will continue his football career at Monroe College in New York.

