Bloomfield HS 2017 graduate Brandon Fernandes competes in 39th annual Phil Simms North-South All-Star Classic

Bloomfield High School 2017 graduate Brandon Fernandes represented Bloomfield in the 39th annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School All-Star Football Classic held at Kean University on June 26.

Fernandes played outside linebacker and safety in the game. The South won, 30-22, and leads the all-time series, 19-17-2.

Fernandes recently completed an outstanding athletic career at BHS in football and track and field. Last fall, he rushed for 700 yards and 20 touchdowns on 126 carries as a running back and was named First Team Offense on the All-North Jersey Super Football Conference-Liberty Blue Division, helping the Bengals to a 7-3 playoff season. Fernandes will continue his football career at Monroe College in New York.