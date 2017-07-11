Bloomfield HS baseball team having a blast this summer

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School baseball team is enjoying a fine summer while competing in the High School Developmental League Essex Division.

The BHS Senior summer team, under head coach Dan McDowall, had a 7-2 record recently, trailing West Essex and Caldwell in the standings.

High School Developmental League

Essex Senior Division

Standings (record), through July 6

Caldwell (8-1)

West Essex (7-1-1)

Bloomfield (7-2)

Cedar Grove (6-2)

Nutley (4-2-2)

Columbia (5-5)

Belleville (4-6)

West Orange (3-5)

Verona (3-6)

Montclair Kimberley Academy (2-6)

Montclair (1-7-1)

Glen Ridge (1-8)

Recent results

June 29

Bloomfield 12, Montclair 2

July 5

Nutley 4, Bloomfield 2

July 6

Bloomfield 8, Cedar Grove 1