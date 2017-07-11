Bloomfield HS baseball team having a blast this summer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School baseball team is enjoying a fine summer while competing in the High School Developmental League Essex Division.
The BHS Senior summer team, under head coach Dan McDowall, had a 7-2 record recently, trailing West Essex and Caldwell in the standings.
High School Developmental League
Essex Senior Division
Standings (record), through July 6
Caldwell (8-1)
West Essex (7-1-1)
Bloomfield (7-2)
Cedar Grove (6-2)
Nutley (4-2-2)
Columbia (5-5)
Belleville (4-6)
West Orange (3-5)
Verona (3-6)
Montclair Kimberley Academy (2-6)
Montclair (1-7-1)
Glen Ridge (1-8)
Recent results
June 29
Bloomfield 12, Montclair 2
July 5
Nutley 4, Bloomfield 2
July 6
Bloomfield 8, Cedar Grove 1