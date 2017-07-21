Bloomfield U16 Cheetah Thunder boys’ soccer team wins opener at US Club National Cup tournament in Indiana

The Bloomfield U16 Cheetah Thunder boys’ soccer team took one step closer to the US Club National Cup Final with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Global Premier Soccer New Hampshire in Indiana on Friday, July 21.

Anthony Rizzi converted a penalty with 25 minutes remaining to break the scoreless deadlock. The Bloomfield defense, led by captain John Fabiano and keeper Fernando Pesante, held off the powerful New Hampshire squad and preserve the shutout.

“This was definitely a team effort,” said head coach John Ricca. “We played a very good team. All 17 of our players had to have the same intensity and focus on the field to defeat such a strong opponent.”

The win puts Bloomfield at the top of their group table for now. The second game of the group play round comes Saturday, July 22, at 3 p.m. against a Chicago Alliance team that won the Mid-West Regionals to get to National Cup round.

Eight teams are competing in the final championship tournament of the 2016-2017 soccer season. Four teams qualified as US regional winners, and four teams qualified as wild cards. Bloomfield won a wild card designation.

Bloomfield continues on Sunday, July 23, with the final game of group play against GPS Oregon. The US Club National Cup final will be played this Monday, July 24, at the Westfield, Ind. soccer complex with a match pitting the two group winners.