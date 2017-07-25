Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team advances to summer league quarterfinals at BHS

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ basketball team defeated Belleville, 79-42, Monday, July 24, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Bloomfield High School Summer League playoff quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are Wednesday, July 26. The Bengals will play the winner of Elizabeth and Verona. The Elizabeth-Verona game was scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.

The semifinals and championship game will all be played on Thursday, July 27. The semifinals are 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the championship game is 7 p.m. If the Bengals win in the quarterfinals, they will play in the 6 p.m. semifinal game.

The July 25 playoff matchups are: