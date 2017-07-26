Bloomfield Dynamo soccer team rolls to EDP MAPS CAPS tournament title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield Dynamo travel soccer team recently competed in the EDP MAPS CAPS tournament and won the championship in its group. This tournament is played once a year and pitted teams from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania. Bloomfield Dynamo was the only team in the entire tournament to shut out all four teams faced, including TSF Academy from New Jersey and BSM Elite Academy from New York. The team, which is now U-12, is coached by Luis Bastidas and Francisco Leon.