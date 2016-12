East Orange Campus HS boys’ basketball team hopes to bounce back from 0-2 start

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School varsity boys’ basketball team hopes to bounce back from an 0-2 on the season.

EOCHS lost to West Side, 65-45, Dec. 16, in head coach Joe Jordan’s debut for the Jaguars at EOCHS. The next day, the Jaguars lost to Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 82-42, in the Hoop Group Tipoff Showcase at Caldwell University. EOCHS will play in the Hillside Tournament, Dec. 27-28 and 30.

Remaining schedule

Dec. 20, at Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22, at East Side, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27-28 and 30, Joe Silverman Holiday Classic, at Hillside, opponent TBD.

Jan. 3, Patrick School, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5, University, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7, at Immaculate Conception, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8, vs. Plainfield, at West Orange, New Year’s Tip-Off, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 12, Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14, at Newark Tech, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16, at Orange, 5 p.m.

Jan. 17, at West Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21, at Hackensack Showcase, time TBD

Jan. 26, East Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31, at University, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7, Immaculate Conception, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12, vs. Mater Dei, at Prime Time Shootout, at Roselle Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 16, at Central, 7 p.m.