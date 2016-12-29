East Orange Campus HS boys’ basketball team defeats Winslow for first win of season

EAST ORANGE – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity basketball team posted its first win of the season as the Jaguars defeated Winslow, 59-41, in the opening round of the Joe Silver Tournament in Hillside on Dec. 27, giving Joe Jordan his first win as head coach of the Jaguars.

Mekhi Chester had 14 points and six assists; Supreme Cook had 14 points and 10 rebounds; Dwight Pressley had 12 points and 12 rebounds; Randy Joseph had six points and five rebounds; Justin Singh-Smith had five points; Obi Madaubuchi had four points and five rebounds and Michael Moody had four points and four rebounds.

EOCHS moved to 1-4.

Jordan came to EOCHS this season after being the head coach at Newark Tech in which he guided Newark Tech to three straight state Group 2 championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015.