East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team wins SEC meet title for second straight season

The EOCHS boys' track team poses after winning the SEC meet title for the second straight year.

JERSEY CITY (updated Friday Dec. 30, 11:59 a.m.) – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team won the boys’ team title at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championship meet for the second season in a row on Dec. 29 at the Jersey City Armory.

The Jaguars had 87 points based on the top-six finishes in each event among the 12 scoring teams. Seton Hall Prep was second with 61 ½ points.

Senior Cory Poole, junior Akeem Lindo and senior Willesley Lindo finished 1-2-3 in the 400-meter dash. In fact, the three all broke the old meet record of 50.78 that was set last year by Seton Hall Prep’s Brandon Moorer. Poole won in 49.36; Akeem Lindo was second in 50.32 and Willesley was timed in 50.37 for third place.

Poole also won the 55-meter hurdles. In the preliminaries, he ran 7.31 to break his own meet record of 7.50 from 2014. Then in the finals, he ran 7.43, which was still better than his old record. Teammates Al-Tariq Dunson, a junior, was second in 7.57 and junior Ibrahim Fobay was fourth in 7.96.

Senior Recardo Lovelock, Akeem Lindo, Willesley Lindo, and Poole also won the 4×400-meter relay in a meet-record 3.31.50.

Akeem Lindo won the 55-meter dash in 6.59. In the preliminaries, he ran a meet-record 6.44.

Junior Immyouri Etienne was second in the 800 in 2:04.82.

Junior Treymont Carter won the shot put event with a throw of 48 feet, 5 inches.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished fifth overall among the nine scoring teams. Montclair was first.

Sophomore Mellica Gordon won the 55-meter dash in 7.47. Junior Kevaray Gilette was third in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.21.

EOCHS head coach Lance Wigfall was thrilled for the boys’ team.

“It’s exciting,” said Wigfall in a phone interview to The Record-Transcript a day after the meet. “The team is understanding what we have to do and how we have to compete to stay on an elite level. Yesterday, the guys were just on a mission, but they were having fun. It didn’t seem hard because everybody was in their comfort zone; they accepted the competition level; they accepted the challenge; and they had fun with it. They figured out how to come together as a unit and make it happen again.”