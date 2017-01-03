East Orange HS girls’ basketball team has good showing at Marist Holiday Challenge

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team had a good showing at the Marist Holiday Challenge at Marist High School in Bayonne, winning two of three games.

In the first game, EOCHS lost to Moore Catholic of Staten Island, N.Y., 45-43, on Dec. 28. Briana Mills had 16 points, including three 3-pointers, three steals and two assists; Brianna Turner had nine points, three rebounds and three assists and Anoushka Boatswain had seven points and five rebounds. Hadiyah Hassan had four points, six steals and five rebounds; Lakel Willis had three points and six steals; and Chania Johnson and Lauren Lewter each had two points and four rebounds.

In the second game, Willis had 21 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and three assists in the 66-29 win over Petrides of Staten Island, N.Y., on Dec. 30. Turner had 18 points, six steals, four assists and three rebounds; Mills contributed nine points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals; Boatswain recorded nine points, 15 rebounds and four blocks; Adiya Ali had six points and Lewter added three points and three rebounds.

Mills had 18 points and five steals; Boatswain had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Turner had 10 points in the 55-46 win over Notre Dame of New York City on Dec. 31 in the third game. Willis had eight points and Hassan had eight point and eight rebounds.

In earlier action, Mills scored a game-high 19 points and Boatswain had 17 points with 17 rebounds to lead EOCHS to a 59-30 victory over Shabazz in East Orange on Dec. 20.