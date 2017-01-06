East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team holds off Nutley HS for its fourth straight win

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Nutley, 39-31, Jan. 5, at Nutley HS.

Brianna Mills had 11 points and six rebounds and Brianna Turner had nine points for the EOCHS Lady Jaguars, who won their fourth straight and improved to a 5-2 record.

Courtney Wilde scored a game-high 15 points and freshman Abigail Scheidel had six points for the Nutley HS Lady Raiders, who lost their seventh straight to move to a 1-7 record.