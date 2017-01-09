East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track team finishes second at Essex County Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team finished second overall at the Essex County Relays on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Jersey City Armory.

The Jaguars had 50 points in the team standings based on the top six finishes in each event. St. Benedict’s Prep won the boys’ team title with 54 points.

The Jaguars took first place in the 4×200-meter relay, first place in the 4×400-meter relay, fourth place in the 4×800-meter relay, second place in the sprint medley relay, second place in the shuttle hurdles, and first place in the shot put relay.

The EOCHS girls’ team tied for eighth place with Orange HS and Newark Academy in the team standings with eight points apiece. Montclair won the girls’ team title with 59 points.