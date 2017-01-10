East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team extends winning streak to five games

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team won three games last week to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to a 6-2 record through Jan. 7.

Briana Mills had 17 points and Anoushka Boatswain had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Jaguars over previously-unbeaten Bloomfield, 53-38, Jan. 3, at Bloomfield. Moriyah Jordan also had nine points for the Jaguars. Bloomfield fell to 5-1 with the loss.

EOCHS defeated Nutley, 39-31, Jan. 5, at Nutley HS. Mills had 11 points and six rebounds and Brianna Turner had nine points for the EOCHS Lady Jaguars. Hadiyah Hassan had six points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals and Boatswain had four points.

Mills had 15 points, five steals and three rebounds and Jordan posted 10 points and 11 rebounds in the 44-37 home win over Montclair on Saturday, Jan. 7. Hassan had seven points and 10 rebounds; Turner had seven points and three rebounds; Adiya Ali added three points and Willis added two points and three rebounds.

Upcoming games

Jan. 10, at Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, at Newark Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17, University, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, at Shabazz, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23, Morristown, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31, Nutley, 7 p.m.