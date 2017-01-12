The East Orange Campus boys’ 4×400-meter relay team took first place at the indoor track and field Millrose Games Trials on Jan. 11 at the New York City Armory Center.

The team of Willesly Lindo, Akeem Lindo, Immyouri Etienne and Cory Poole clocked 3:17.45, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation this season.

Willesly Lindo split 49.86; Akeem Lindo split 48.94; Etienne split 50.06; and Poole anchored in 48.58.

Poole also is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 55-meter hurdles after running 7.31 at the Super Essex Conference Championships on Dec. 29 at the Jersey City Armory.

Poole, who is the defending state outdoor Meet of Champion in both the 110-meter high hurdles and 400-meter intermediate hurdles, has committed to the University of Florida to continue his track and field career on an athletic scholarship.