East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team moves to 7-4

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team lost to Newark Tech and defeated Newark Academy to improve to a 7-4 record.

The Jaguars had their five-game winning streak snapped with a 64-33 loss at Newark Tech on Jan. 10. Moriyah Jordan had 11 points and five rebounds; Brianna Mills had 10 points and eight rebounds; and Anoushka Boatswain had six points and three rebounds.

Newark Tech lost to EOCHS in the Essex County Tournament championship game last year.

The Jaguars regrouped with a 36-26 win over Newark Academy on Jan. 12 in Livingston. Mills had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, Brianna Turner had eight points, three rebounds and three assists, Lakel Willis had seven points and five rebounds and Boatswain added four points and nine rebounds.