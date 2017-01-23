East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team tops Shabazz

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Sophomore point guard Brianna Mills had 18 points, six steals and four rebounds; sophomore guard Lakel Willis had 17 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists; and freshman guard Brianna Turner had 11 points, seven steals and five assists to lead the East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 69-38 win over Shabazz on Jan. 19 in Newark. Junior center Moriyah Jordan had eight points and six rebounds; Hadiyah Hassan had five points and five rebounds for the Jaguars, who improved to an 8-5 overall record.

In earlier action, Mills scored 10 points and Chania Johnson had eight points but the Jaguars lost to University, 44-38, Jan. 17. Hassan, Turner and Jordan each had six points. University improved to 10-1 with the win.