East Orange Campus HS boys’ basketball team seeks to get back on track

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The Jaguars, who brought a four-game losing streak into this week to fall to a 3-11 record, will host a strong East Side team on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. and visit Newark University on Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Freshman Daveon Davis had nine points in the 61-37 loss at Newark West Side on Jan. 17. Junior Dwight Pressley and sophomore Supreme Cook each had six points for EOCHS.

Davis scored 12 points and Cook had seven points in the 55-38 home loss to Seton Hall Prep on Jan. 19. Senior Michael Moody had five points and sophomore Mario Gunn and Pressley each had four points.

The Jaguars fell to Hackensack, 73-58, Jan. 21, at the Mel Henderson Memorial Showcase in Hackensack. Cook had points, 12 rebounds and four blocks; senior Mekhi Chester had 10 points; senior Randy Joseph had eight points and 11 rebounds and senior Obi Madaubuchi had seven points and four rebounds.