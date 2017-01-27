East Orange Campus HS boys’ basketball team falls to East Side

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity basketball team lost to a strong Newark East Side team, 57-44, Jan. 26 at EOCHS in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game. Supreme Cook had 12 points and 11 rebounds; Mehki Chester had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists; and Randy Joseph had nine points and five rebounds for the Jaguars. Dwight Pressley scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds. East Side is ranked No. 9 n the state by nj.com. It was the Jaguars’ fifth straight loss to drop their record to 3-12.

The Essex County Tournament seeds will be officially announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.