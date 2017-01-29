East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team wins Essex County title

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team won the boys’ team title at the Essex County Championships on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Jersey City Armory.

The Jaguars had 72 points based on the top six finishes in each event. St. Benedict’s Prep was second with 57.5 points. Seton Hall Prep was third with 36 points.

The following are EOCHS highlights:

Senior Cory Poole won the 55-meter hurdles in a meet-record 7.25. Junior Al-Tariq Dunson was second in 7.80 in the same event.

Akeem Lindo, a junior, won the 55-meter dash in 6.57.

Poole won the 400-meter dash in 50.37, followed by Lindo in 50.56 in second place.

Poole and Lindo joined senior Willesley Lindo, who is Akeem’s brother, and junior Immyouri Etienne in taking fourth place in the 4×400-meter relay in 3:36.91.

In the 200-meter dash, Akeem Lindo won in 22.80 and Willesley Lindo was fourth in 23.18.

Treymont Carter, a junior, took second place in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 1 inch.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS tied for fifth overall with West Orange with 18 points.

Sophomore Mellica Gordon took second in the 55-meter dash in 7.31 and took fifth in the 200-meter dash in 26.60. Gordon joined freshman Renesha Campbell, junior Osarieme Enabulele and junior Kevaray Gilette in taking fourth in the 4×400 relay in 4:14.65.

Gilette was fourth in the 55 hurdles in 8.76.

The Orange High School girls were led by sophomore Shahyan Abrahm, who took third in the shot put at 32 feet, 4 inches.