East Orange Campus HS boys’ basketball team defeats American History to advance in ECT

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Dwight Pressley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Randy Joseph had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead the 18th-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 66-54 win over 27th-seeded American History in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, Feb. 3, at EOCHS.

The Jaguars, who snapped a six-game losing streak and improved to a 4-13 record, will visit No. 15 seed West Orange in the preliminary third round of the ECT on or by Feb. 9.

Mehki Chester had 11 points and three assists; Obi Madaubuchi had nine points and four rebounds; Supreme Cook had six points and five rebounds; Daveon Davis had five points and six assists; Mario Gunn grabbed five rebounds and Michael Moody contributed five points for the Jaguars.

In previous action, Chester had 18 points and Madaubuchi had 14 points in the 66-58 loss to University on Jan. 31 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game in Newark. Pressley had 12 points and eight rebounds and Deshawn Roberson contributed five points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars. Cook had three points and four rebounds; Gunn had two points and six rebounds and Joseph also had two points and four rebounds.