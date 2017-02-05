East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team wins second straight state sectional title

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Cory Poole won the 55-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team to the team title for the second straight year at the state North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 4.

The Jaguars had 74 team points based on the top six finishes in each event.

Poole won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.37 and won the 400 in a meet-record 48.82. The Jaguars went 1-2-3 in the 400 as Lindo brothers followed Poole. Willesley Lindo was second in 50.32 and Akeem Lindo was third in 51.52.

The Jaguars also won the 4×400-meter relay in a meet-record 3:25.88. Poole, Akeem Lindo, Willesley Lindo and Immyouri Etienne were the runners on the 4×400.

Al-Tariq Dunson followed Poole in the 55 hurdles with a second place finish in 7.76; Etienne was second in the 800-meter run in 1:59.34 and Treymont Carter was fifth in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 8 inches for the Jaguars.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS tied for eighth in the team standings with Phillipsburg. Mellica Gordon took fifth in the 55-meter dash in 7.46 and Kevaray Gilette was second in the 55 hurdles in 8.65 for the Jaguars. The 4×400 was seventh in 4:18.14 and Iyanna Alexandre was eighth in the shot put at 31 feet, ½ inch for EOCHS.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the state Group 4 Championships on Feb. 17 at the Bennett Center.