EOCHS girls’ basketball team posts victories

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Nutley and Newark Arts to improve to a 10-5 record.

Brianna Mills scored 18 points and Brianna Turner had 11 points to lead the Jaguars to a 54-35 win over Nutley on Jan. 31 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game. Anoushka Boatswain had eight points; Moriyah Jordan had seven points and nine rebounds and Lakel Willis had eight points, four steals and four rebounds.

Turner had 14 points and four steals and Lauren Lewter had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 65-43 home win over Newark Arts on Feb. 2 in an SEC non-division game. Jordan had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks; Mills had nine points, four assists and three steals; Hadiyah Hassan had four points and four assists and Chania Johnson had four points. EOCHS, seeded fourth, will host a first round game in the Essex County Tournament on or by Feb. 4 against a team to be determined.