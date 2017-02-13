East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team continues winning ways

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Moriyah Jordan had 21 points and eight rebounds; Brianna Turner had seven points, three rebounds and two blocks; and Lakel Willis posted six points and eight rebounds to lead the East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 42-39 win over Montclair on Feb. 7 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game in Montclair. Brianna Mills had six points and five assists; Lauren Lewter pulled down eight rebounds and Anouska Boatswain grabbed four rebounds and scored two points for the Jaguars, who won their fourth straight game to improve to an 11-5 record.

The Jaguars, seeded fourth, were scheduled to host either No. 13 seed West Essex or No. 25 seed Golda Och Academy in the first round of the Essex County Tournament this past Tuesday, Feb. 14. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against fifth-seeded Bloomfield at the higher-seeded school on Saturday, Feb. 18.

EOCHS also received the No. 12 seed in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament and will visit fourth-seeded Paterson Kennedy in the first round on Feb. 27. The Jaguars won the Section 1, Group 4 title in 2015 and won the Section 2, Group 4 title last season.