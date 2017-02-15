East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Moriyah Jordan had 20 points and eight – rebounds and Lakel Willis had 12 points to lead the fourth-seeded East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 56-52 comeback win over 13th-seeded West Essex in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 14 at EOCHS.

Trailing 43-39, the Jaguars outscored West Essex, 17-9, in the fourth quarter.

Brianna Mills had nine points and Hadiyah Hassan had five points for the Jaguars, who improved to 12-5 with their fifth straight win.

EOCHS, the two-time defending ECT champion, will host fifth-seeded Bloomfield in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 18.