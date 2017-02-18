East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track wins Group 4 state title

EAST ORANGE, NJ – For the second time in three years, East Orange Campus High School won the boys’ indoor track and field Group 4 state Championships team title. The meet was held at the Bennett Complex in Toms River on Friday, Feb. 17.

Senior sensation Cory Poole won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.20, which tied the meet record. EOCHS junior Al-Tariq Dunson was third in 7.65.

The University of Florida-bound Poole took second in the 400-meter dash in 48.82, just. 01 behind winner Semaj Willis of Trenton. Both runners nearly broke the meet record of 48.80 held by Trenton’s Zyaire Clemes in 2013.

Also in the 400, Lindo took sixth in 50.41 and senior Willesley Lindo was eighth in 50.52.

The EOCHS 4×400-meter relay team finished second in 3:22.97, with Poole, junior Immyouri Etienne, sophomore Kishaun Richardson and Willesley Lindo.

Junior Treymont Carter finished 17th in the shot put event with a throw of 46 feet, 8 inches. Etienne finished 21st in the 800-meter run in 2;07.66.

The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets.

EOCHS finished with 41 team points based on the top six finishers in each event. The Jaguars also won the Group 4 team title in 2015.

On the girls’ side for EOCHS, Kevaray Gillette took fourth in the 55 hurdles in 8.63.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the state Meet of Champions at the Bennett Center on Feb. 25 (boys) and Feb. 26 (girls).