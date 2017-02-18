East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team advances to ECT semifinals against top-seeded Newark Tech

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team continued its winning ways, which bodes well for a shot at a Essex County Tournament three-peat title.

Moriyah Jordan scored 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Brianna Mills had 15 points to lead the fourth-seeded Jaguars to a 61-48 home win over fifth-seeded Bloomfield in the ECT quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The victory was the Jaguars’ seventh in a row and improved their record to 14-5. It also sets up a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Newark Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Weequahic HS.

Before the ECT semifinal game, the teams will meet on Monday, Feb. 20, in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game at EOCHS.

The Jaguars defeated Newark Tech in last year’s ECT championship game for their second straight county title.

The other semifinal pits third-seeded West Orange against second-seeded University, also at Weequahic on Feb. 22. The final will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Essex County College in Newark at 1 p.m.

Newark Tech defeated EOCHS, 64-33, Jan. 10, at Newark Tech in the first divisional meeting between the teams, the Jaguars’ fourth loss of the season.

Brianna Turner had 12 points and four assists; Lakel Willis had 10 points; Annoushka Boatswain had six points and five rebounds; Hadiyah Hassan had two points and Lauren Lewter grabbed four rebounds in the win over Bloomfield.