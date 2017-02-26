Correction: The 4×400-meter relay consisted of Cory Poole, Willesley Lindo, Willesely’s brother, Akeem Lindo; and Immyouri Etienne.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Cory Poole refused to be denied in the 55-meter hurdles. The senior and his teammates in the 4×400-meter relay also wanted to set the meet record.

Mission accomplished.

The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field athletes certainly put on a show at the ultimate meet – the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Poole came into the meet as the clear-cut favorite in the 55 hurdles and he delivered with a victory in a time of 7.21, easily beating the field. Last spring, Poole won both the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles at the NJSIAA outdoor Meet of Champions.

The University of Florida-bound Poole then joined the Lindo brothers -, senior Willesley Lindo and junior Akeem Lindo – and junior Immyouri Etienne for the 4×400-meter race. The quartet finished in first place with a meet-record time of 3:18.26. What’s impressive is that they defeated last year’s Meet of Champions winner, Egg Harbor, which took second in 3:21.16. Last spring, the same EOCHS foursome took second in the state outdoor Meet of Champions.

Al-Tariq Dunson, a junior, also competed in the 55-meter hurdles for the EOCHS Jaguars at Saturday’s Meet of Champions as he took seventh in a time of 7.77. Akeem Lindo also ran in the 55-meter dash and finished fourth in 6.56.

For EOCHS head coach Lance Wigfall, it was certainly a thrill to watch his athletes shine on the biggest stage. A 2003 EOCHS graduate, Wigfall was an indoor and outdoor Meet of Champions winner in the 400-meter dash.

The Jaguars will compete at the Eastern States Championships at the New Balance Center/The Armory in New York, N.Y.

The Jaguars also are looking to travel to Los Angeles for the Arcadia Invitational,April 7-8, for their first outdoor meet this spring. They are seeking funds for the trip. To make a donation, visit

www.gofundme.com/FromEOtoCali